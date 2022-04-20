Is Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) a Keeper?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s stock price has collected 7.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/08/22 that FTC Says Walmart, Kohl’s Sold Bogus Bamboo Sheets, Pillows and Towels

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE :KSS) Right Now?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSS is at 1.93.

KSS currently public float of 127.05M and currently shorts hold a 9.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSS was 4.24M shares.

KSS’s Market Performance

KSS stocks went up by 7.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.62% and a quarterly performance of 23.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Kohl’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for KSS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSS reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for KSS stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to KSS, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

KSS Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.30. In addition, Kohl’s Corporation saw 24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.