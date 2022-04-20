Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.89. The company’s stock price has collected 8.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/11/21 that Dyal Capital Nears Deal for Minority Stake in Sacramento Kings

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE :OWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Blue Owl Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.10, which is $2.83 above the current price. OWL currently public float of 393.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OWL was 2.23M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL stocks went up by 8.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.78% and a quarterly performance of 12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Blue Owl Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.71% for OWL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWL reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for OWL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OWL, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

OWL Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.05. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWL starting from Holz Claudia A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.24 back on Mar 09. After this action, Holz Claudia A now owns 30,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc., valued at $122,400 using the latest closing price.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Blue Owl Capital Inc., sale 71,148 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Blue Pool Capital Ltd is holding 48,934,043 shares at $1,067,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -6.60 for asset returns.