Here’s Our Rant About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Frackers Hold Back Production as Oil Nears $100 a Barrel

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PXD currently public float of 241.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.61M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.57% and a quarterly performance of 17.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.40% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of 34.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $234 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $216. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

PXD Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $251.80. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 39.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from RISCH FRANK A, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $254.81 back on Mar 31. After this action, RISCH FRANK A now owns 14,371 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $254,810 using the latest closing price.

CHEATWOOD CHRIS J, the EVP, Advisor to Management of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sale 4,653 shares at $257.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that CHEATWOOD CHRIS J is holding 43,121 shares at $1,196,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.62 for the present operating margin

+38.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +11.82. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.