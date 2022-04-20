Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE :EFC) Right Now?

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFC is at 1.95.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

EFC currently public float of 54.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFC was 773.90K shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

EFC stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.64% and a quarterly performance of -8.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.33% for Ellington Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for EFC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for EFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to EFC, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

EFC Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc. saw -3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.