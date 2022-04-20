Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Just Got Our Attention

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected 1.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Datadog Stock Soars. Earnings and Revenue Crushed Wall Street’s Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $204.46, which is $68.13 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 240.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.47M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 1.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of 4.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.88% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $175 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

DDOG Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.18. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Agarwal Amit, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $134.57 back on Apr 08. After this action, Agarwal Amit now owns 0 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $336,433 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $148.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 0 shares at $556,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.