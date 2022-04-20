Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Unilever PLC (UL)?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.81. The company’s stock price has collected -1.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/22 that Ben & Jerry’s Israeli Manufacturer Files Lawsuit Over License Termination

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE :UL) Right Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UL is at 0.43.

UL currently public float of 2.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UL was 4.54M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

UL stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.13% and a quarterly performance of -3.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.22% for Unilever PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for UL stocks with a simple moving average of -14.80% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.44. In addition, Unilever PLC saw -16.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.