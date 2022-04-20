Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Frackers Hold Back Production as Oil Nears $100 a Barrel

Is It Worth Investing in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE :CLR) Right Now?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLR is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Continental Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.67, which is $5.96 above the current price. CLR currently public float of 55.76M and currently shorts hold a 10.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLR was 2.12M shares.

CLR’s Market Performance

CLR stocks went up by 4.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.13% and a quarterly performance of 22.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Continental Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for CLR stocks with a simple moving average of 34.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $70 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLR reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CLR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CLR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

CLR Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLR rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, Continental Resources Inc. saw 43.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLR starting from Stark Jack H, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.23 back on Mar 25. After this action, Stark Jack H now owns 480,845 shares of Continental Resources Inc., valued at $1,605,630 using the latest closing price.

Stark Jack H, the President of Continental Resources Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $63.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stark Jack H is holding 505,845 shares at $1,591,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.45 for the present operating margin

+48.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Continental Resources Inc. stands at +28.40. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.