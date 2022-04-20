Buy or Sell Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s stock price has collected 6.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.11.

UGP currently public float of 747.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.21M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went up by 6.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.10% and a quarterly performance of 31.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.72% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.11% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.