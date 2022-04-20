Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s stock price has collected 9.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE :BLND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blend Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.47, which is $0.59 above the current price. BLND currently public float of 204.63M and currently shorts hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLND was 2.56M shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND stocks went up by 9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.18% and a quarterly performance of -28.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Blend Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.44% for BLND stocks with a simple moving average of -56.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLND reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for BLND stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLND, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

BLND Trading at -31.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND rose by +9.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -31.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Chan Jonathan Y., who sale 2,083 shares at the price of $6.84 back on Mar 22. After this action, Chan Jonathan Y. now owns 68,929 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $14,247 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Crystal, the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of Blend Labs Inc., sale 3,884 shares at $8.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sumner Crystal is holding 491,130 shares at $34,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.49 for the present operating margin

+45.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc. stands at -73.07. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.14.