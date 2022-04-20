Annexon Inc. (ANNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) went up by 11.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s stock price has collected -8.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ :ANNX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Annexon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ANNX currently public float of 37.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANNX was 439.15K shares.

ANNX’s Market Performance

ANNX stocks went down by -8.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.67% and a quarterly performance of -69.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Annexon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.37% for ANNX stocks with a simple moving average of -82.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANNX reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ANNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ANNX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

ANNX Trading at -46.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -31.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Annexon Inc. saw -79.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Love Douglas, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Apr 14. After this action, Love Douglas now owns 200,942 shares of Annexon Inc., valued at $146,814 using the latest closing price.

Love Douglas, the President & CEO of Annexon Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Love Douglas is holding 0 shares at $165,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -41.30 for asset returns.