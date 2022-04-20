Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) went down by -5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE :AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRO is at 1.13.

AGRO currently public float of 63.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRO was 1.56M shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.84% and a quarterly performance of 70.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Adecoagro S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.41% for AGRO stocks with a simple moving average of 35.16% for the last 200 days.

AGRO Trading at 17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 61.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.