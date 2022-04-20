A Lesson to Learn: Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected -5.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE :RWT) Right Now?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.88, which is $5.16 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of RWT was 1.28M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT stocks went down by -5.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.06% and a quarterly performance of -26.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Redwood Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.93% for RWT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RWT reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for RWT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to RWT, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw -31.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from Stone Andrew P, who sale 9,936 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Dec 20. After this action, Stone Andrew P now owns 99,920 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $121,258 using the latest closing price.

Macomber Sasha G., the Chief Human Resource Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., purchase 933 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Macomber Sasha G. is holding 1,072 shares at $12,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+114.45 for the present operating margin

+95.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at +46.00. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.