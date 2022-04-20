9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.55. The company’s stock price has collected -3.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :NMTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMTR is at -3.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $4.1 above the current price. NMTR currently public float of 248.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMTR was 1.39M shares.

NMTR’s Market Performance

NMTR stocks went down by -3.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.55% and a quarterly performance of -41.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.49% for NMTR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMTR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NMTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NMTR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMTR reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NMTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

NMTR Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMTR fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5612. In addition, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. saw -49.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMTR starting from Sirgo Mark A, who purchase 86,450 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Mar 03. After this action, Sirgo Mark A now owns 1,279,045 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., valued at $50,002 using the latest closing price.

Temperato John, the Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Temperato John is holding 1,252,522 shares at $55,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMTR

Equity return is now at value -79.90, with -69.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.