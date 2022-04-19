Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WRAP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRAP is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Wrap Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.63, which is $2.99 above the current price. WRAP currently public float of 25.49M and currently shorts hold a 13.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRAP was 224.61K shares.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.68% and a quarterly performance of -30.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Wrap Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.46% for WRAP stocks with a simple moving average of -41.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRAP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRAP reach a price target of $26.50. The rating they have provided for WRAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to WRAP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

WRAP Trading at 18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc. saw -26.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from BARNES JAMES A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Jan 05. After this action, BARNES JAMES A now owns 38,819 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc., valued at $24,300 using the latest closing price.

Hickman Glenn M, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Wrap Technologies Inc., purchase 5,500 shares at $4.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Hickman Glenn M is holding 35,500 shares at $24,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.26 for the present operating margin

+35.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc. stands at -316.33. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -51.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.