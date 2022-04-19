Why Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went down by -15.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.32. The company’s stock price has collected -24.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CSCW currently public float of 124.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 8.23M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went down by -24.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.74% and a quarterly performance of -70.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.18% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.05% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of -75.64% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at -52.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares sank -46.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW fell by -24.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2143. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw -71.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -20.60 for asset returns.