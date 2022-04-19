Wall Street Pummels RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) After Recent Earnings Report

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) went up by 22.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/12/21 that Business unusual: wearable tech, touchless surfaces and office ‘mud rooms’

Is It Worth Investing in RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ :RNWK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNWK is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RealNetworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RNWK currently public float of 29.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNWK was 204.91K shares.

RNWK’s Market Performance

RNWK stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.78% and a quarterly performance of -38.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for RealNetworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.82% for RNWK stocks with a simple moving average of -46.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNWK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RNWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNWK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNWK reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for RNWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2012.

Brigantine gave a rating of “Hold” to RNWK, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

RNWK Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNWK rose by +25.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5883. In addition, RealNetworks Inc. saw -44.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNWK

Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -29.90 for asset returns.