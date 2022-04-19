Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at -0.44.

TOPS currently public float of 39.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 883.07K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.09% and a quarterly performance of 8.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Top Ships Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.31% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0143. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -5.30 for asset returns.