Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s stock price has collected 4.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Banks Weigh Using Zelle to Challenge Visa, Mastercard

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.57, which is $36.01 above the current price. COF currently public float of 407.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.06M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 4.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.31% and a quarterly performance of -14.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.65% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of -10.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $189 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to COF, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

COF Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.11. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Golden Timothy P, who sale 3,812 shares at the price of $148.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, Golden Timothy P now owns 11,541 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $567,912 using the latest closing price.

HACKETT ANN F, the Director of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 1 shares at $142.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that HACKETT ANN F is holding 5,005 shares at $143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.