Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) went down by -17.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.52. The company’s stock price has collected -10.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that British Cybersecurity Startup Overstates Its Prospects, Critics Say

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Arqit Quantum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.38. ARQQ currently public float of 14.21M and currently shorts hold a 11.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 419.85K shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ stocks went down by -10.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.03% and a quarterly performance of -27.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Arqit Quantum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.32% for ARQQ stocks with a simple moving average of -26.12% for the last 200 days.

ARQQ Trading at -18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares sank -28.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -47.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.