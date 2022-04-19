Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.35. The company’s stock price has collected -2.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/21 that AMC, Square, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ :KDP) Right Now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KDP is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.16, which is $3.28 above the current price. KDP currently public float of 847.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KDP was 6.31M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP stocks went down by -2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly performance of -6.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.47% for KDP stocks with a simple moving average of 1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to KDP, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

KDP Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.66. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Hopkins Herbert Derek, who sale 92,166 shares at the price of $37.41 back on Mar 16. After this action, Hopkins Herbert Derek now owns 249,610 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $3,447,654 using the latest closing price.

Whitmore Justin, the Chief Strategy Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 6,355 shares at $37.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Whitmore Justin is holding 97,976 shares at $239,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.61 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +16.92. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.