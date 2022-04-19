Is Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) a Keeper?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) went up by 21.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s stock price has collected 11.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :NAVB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAVB is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $3.92 above the current price. NAVB currently public float of 21.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAVB was 86.56K shares.

NAVB’s Market Performance

NAVB stocks went up by 11.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.93% and a quarterly performance of -13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.55% for NAVB stocks with a simple moving average of -17.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVB stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for NAVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAVB in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $2 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2013.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAVB reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for NAVB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2013.

Burrill Institutional Research gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to NAVB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

NAVB Trading at 28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVB rose by +26.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8366. In addition, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVB starting from Witter Malcolm G, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Sep 17. After this action, Witter Malcolm G now owns 98,257 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,952 using the latest closing price.

Witter Malcolm G, the Director of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Witter Malcolm G is holding 78,257 shares at $25,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2269.07 for the present operating margin

+62.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2207.08. Equity return is now at value -353.40, with -126.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.