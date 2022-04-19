Is a Correction Looming Ahead for TAL Education Group (TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock price has collected -13.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE :TAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAL is at 0.09.

TAL currently public float of 176.06M and currently shorts hold a 13.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAL was 11.26M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stocks went down by -13.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.20% and a quarterly performance of -18.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.74% for TAL Education Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.88% for TAL stocks with a simple moving average of -47.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $4.40, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

TAL Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -27.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -12.50 for asset returns.