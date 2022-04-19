Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ :HLMN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Hillman Solutions Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $3.62 above the current price. HLMN currently public float of 96.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLMN was 1.04M shares.

HLMN’s Market Performance

HLMN stocks went down by -4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.36% and a quarterly performance of 14.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Hillman Solutions Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.04% for HLMN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to HLMN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

HLMN Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from FAGUNDO RANDALL J, who purchase 9,400 shares at the price of $10.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, FAGUNDO RANDALL J now owns 32,035 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $99,169 using the latest closing price.

Kraft Robert O., the CFO and Treasurer of Hillman Solutions Corp., purchase 47,500 shares at $10.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kraft Robert O. is holding 160,094 shares at $491,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.77 for the present operating margin

+33.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillman Solutions Corp. stands at -2.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.