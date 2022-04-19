Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCJ currently public float of 397.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 8.52M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.83% and a quarterly performance of 35.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.63% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 35.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 19.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.41. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 40.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.