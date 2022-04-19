Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) went up by 18.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s stock price has collected -24.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ :AGRI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.40. AGRI currently public float of 12.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRI was 9.18M shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI stocks went down by -24.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.46% and a quarterly performance of 45.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.21% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.72% for AGRI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.00% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.84%, as shares sank -27.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -24.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw 25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

Equity return is now at value -504.70, with -89.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.