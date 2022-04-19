Here’s Our Rant About Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY)

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) went down by -11.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.70. The company’s stock price has collected -20.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ :DNAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Codex DNA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $5.95 above the current price. DNAY currently public float of 17.30M and currently shorts hold a 11.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNAY was 339.33K shares.

DNAY’s Market Performance

DNAY stocks went down by -20.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.46% and a quarterly performance of -46.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.51% for Codex DNA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.11% for DNAY stocks with a simple moving average of -60.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNAY

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNAY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DNAY Trading at -48.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares sank -60.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNAY fell by -20.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, Codex DNA Inc. saw -62.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.33 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codex DNA Inc. stands at -352.78. Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -38.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.