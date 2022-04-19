Here’s How Your Trade Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Aggressively Right Now

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.88. The company’s stock price has collected 8.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.50, which is -$33.84 below the current price. NTR currently public float of 545.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 4.07M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 8.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.55% and a quarterly performance of 59.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.95% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 56.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTR, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

NTR Trading at 23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.84. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 52.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+31.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +11.38. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.