A Lesson to Learn: IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went up by 18.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price has collected 13.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at 0.34.

ITP currently public float of 93.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 1.05M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went up by 13.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.36% and a quarterly performance of 13.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.19% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.52% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of -21.40% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at 17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2267. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw 8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+6.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. stands at +0.56. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.