Why China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) went up by 6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -10.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CLEU) Right Now?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.46 x from its present earnings ratio.

CLEU currently public float of 10.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLEU was 704.29K shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stocks went down by -10.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.58% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.12% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.67% for CLEU stocks with a simple moving average of -26.87% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 20.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3430. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.