We Analyzed the Future Direction of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), Here is What We Found

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went up by 12.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 2.00.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

SYTA currently public float of 4.21M and currently shorts hold a 34.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 1.37M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went up by 9.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.73% and a quarterly performance of -16.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.51% for Siyata Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -63.93% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2240. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -66.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -250.70, with -128.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.