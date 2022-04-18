United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) went down by -3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s stock price has collected -5.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE :UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 0.99.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $4.26 above the current price. UMC currently public float of 2.25B and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMC was 10.84M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stocks went down by -5.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.28% and a quarterly performance of -28.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for United Microelectronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.23% for UMC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to UMC, setting the target price at $7.30 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

UMC Trading at -12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw -30.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.