The Chart for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) went down by -9.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s stock price has collected -10.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/30/21 that Support.com, Zoom, Hill-Rom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBIG is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vinco Ventures Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BBIG currently public float of 123.48M and currently shorts hold a 23.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIG was 35.61M shares.

BBIG’s Market Performance

BBIG stocks went down by -10.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.93% and a quarterly performance of -30.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.53% for Vinco Ventures Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.37% for BBIG stocks with a simple moving average of -39.27% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at -13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIG starting from McFillin Phillip Anthony, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jan 18. After this action, McFillin Phillip Anthony now owns 329,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc., valued at $500,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.07 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at -36.45. The total capital return value is set at -43.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.88.

Based on Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.40. Total debt to assets is 28.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.