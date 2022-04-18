Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went down by -8.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s stock price has collected -8.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/21 that RealReal Stock Plunges on Q1 Results, CFO Departure, and Analyst Downgrade

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

REAL currently public float of 88.21M and currently shorts hold a 15.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 3.49M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -8.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.83% and a quarterly performance of -41.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.98% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of -47.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to REAL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

REAL Trading at -19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 13,488 shares at the price of $7.36 back on Feb 23. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 672,615 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $99,272 using the latest closing price.

Katz Arnon, the Chief Product and Technology O of The RealReal Inc., sale 34,543 shares at $7.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Katz Arnon is holding 150,000 shares at $264,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Equity return is now at value -133.10, with -29.50 for asset returns.