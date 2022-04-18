Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for System1 Inc. (SST)

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) went down by -14.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.10. The company’s stock price has collected -22.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in System1 Inc. (NYSE :SST) Right Now?

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for System1 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is -$0.38 below the current price. SST currently public float of 51.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SST was 2.22M shares.

SST’s Market Performance

SST stocks went down by -22.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.37% and a quarterly performance of 109.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.04% for System1 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.61% for SST stocks with a simple moving average of 86.68% for the last 200 days.

SST Trading at 37.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.92%, as shares surge +30.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST fell by -22.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.31. In addition, System1 Inc. saw 109.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.