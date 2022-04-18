Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) went down by -8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s stock price has collected -11.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/11/22 that Abramovich U.S. Hedge Fund Investments Are Frozen

Is It Worth Investing in Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE :SCU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCU is at 1.61.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

SCU currently public float of 13.87M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCU was 323.93K shares.

SCU’s Market Performance

SCU stocks went down by -11.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.60% and a quarterly performance of -47.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Sculptor Capital Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.01% for SCU stocks with a simple moving average of -48.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SCU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SCU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2020.

SCU Trading at -20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCU fell by -11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. saw -48.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCU starting from Cohen Wayne, who sale 8,607 shares at the price of $19.37 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cohen Wayne now owns 548,157 shares of Sculptor Capital Management Inc., valued at $166,692 using the latest closing price.

Levine David Michael, the Chief Legal Officer of Sculptor Capital Management Inc., sale 6,271 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Levine David Michael is holding 54,428 shares at $131,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+93.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. stands at +2.57. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with -0.70 for asset returns.