Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) went down by -10.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.30. CYTO currently public float of 14.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTO was 1.30M shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.37% and a quarterly performance of -34.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.49% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for CYTO stocks with a simple moving average of -45.24% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.57%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0863. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -43.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25094.04 for the present operating margin

-3526.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -27222.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.