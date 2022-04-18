Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ :UPC) Right Now?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UPC currently public float of 9.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPC was 29.55K shares.

UPC’s Market Performance

UPC stocks went down by -7.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -31.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.35% for UPC stocks with a simple moving average of -40.39% for the last 200 days.

UPC Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2543. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at +23.59. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.