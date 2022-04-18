Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Consortium to Buy Nielsen for $10 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE :NLSN) Right Now?

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLSN is at 1.49.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

NLSN currently public float of 357.44M and currently shorts hold a 9.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLSN was 10.94M shares.

NLSN’s Market Performance

NLSN stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.09% and a quarterly performance of 32.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Nielsen Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.86% for NLSN stocks with a simple moving average of 29.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLSN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NLSN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NLSN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $22 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLSN reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for NLSN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to NLSN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

NLSN Trading at 28.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSN fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.81. In addition, Nielsen Holdings plc saw 33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLSN starting from WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, who purchase 5,652,100 shares at the price of $27.49 back on Apr 13. After this action, WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC now owns 91,074,100 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc, valued at $155,376,229 using the latest closing price.

WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, the 10% Owner of Nielsen Holdings plc, purchase 6,925,000 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC is holding 85,422,000 shares at $188,775,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLSN

Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.