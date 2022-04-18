Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went down by -36.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $2.0 above the current price. HSTO currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 2.83M shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.40% and a quarterly performance of -6.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.98% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -55.17% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.14%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2725. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -25.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1497.77 for the present operating margin

+78.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -1448.64. Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -52.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.