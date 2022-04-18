Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (INTE) Just Got Our Attention

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (NASDAQ :INTE) Right Now?

INTE currently public float of 8.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTE was 15.06K shares.

INTE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.23% for Integral Acquisition Corporation 1. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for INTE stocks with a simple moving average of 0.75% for the last 200 days.

INTE Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTE rose by +0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTE

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.59.