Here’s Our Rant About Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s stock price has collected -10.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $2.74 above the current price. ADGI currently public float of 77.18M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 4.08M shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

ADGI stocks went down by -10.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.20% and a quarterly performance of -31.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.20% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of -82.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ADGI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ADGI Trading at -36.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -28.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI fell by -10.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADGI

Equity return is now at value -96.20, with -50.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.94.