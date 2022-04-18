Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Just Got Our Attention

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) went down by -20.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s stock price has collected -24.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ :GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Guardforce AI Co. Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.1 above the current price. GFAI currently public float of 5.97M and currently shorts hold a 66.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFAI was 11.72M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stocks went down by -24.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.60% and a quarterly performance of -14.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.88% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.90% for GFAI stocks with a simple moving average of -46.54% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -24.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2840. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.