Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ :DOGZ) Right Now?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 111.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOGZ is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dogness (International) Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DOGZ currently public float of 22.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOGZ was 993.48K shares.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

DOGZ stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.33% and a quarterly performance of 102.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 286.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Dogness (International) Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.04% for DOGZ stocks with a simple moving average of 63.09% for the last 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at 39.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Dogness (International) Corporation saw -26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.64 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corporation stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 14.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.69. Total debt to assets is 9.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.