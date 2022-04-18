Creatd Inc. (CRTD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected 26.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTD is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Creatd Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CRTD currently public float of 17.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTD was 1.98M shares.

CRTD’s Market Performance

CRTD stocks went up by 26.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.70% and a quarterly performance of -34.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.87% for Creatd Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.78% for CRTD stocks with a simple moving average of -46.45% for the last 200 days.

CRTD Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.00%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTD rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1242. In addition, Creatd Inc. saw -36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTD starting from Frommer Jeremy, who purchase 1,552 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Apr 14. After this action, Frommer Jeremy now owns 641,289 shares of Creatd Inc., valued at $1,854 using the latest closing price.

Frommer Jeremy, the Executive Chairman of Creatd Inc., purchase 3,463 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Frommer Jeremy is holding 639,737 shares at $3,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-751.98 for the present operating margin

-34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creatd Inc. stands at -867.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.