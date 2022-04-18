Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ :CGNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cognyte Software Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.60, which is $8.06 above the current price. CGNT currently public float of 64.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGNT was 1.04M shares.

CGNT’s Market Performance

CGNT stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.83% and a quarterly performance of -45.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Cognyte Software Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.53% for CGNT stocks with a simple moving average of -59.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNT reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CGNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

CGNT Trading at -27.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -29.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd. saw -51.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd. stands at -3.14. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.