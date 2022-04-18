Can Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Remain Competitive?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s stock price has collected -3.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ :HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HBAN currently public float of 1.43B and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBAN was 12.81M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stocks went down by -3.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.42% and a quarterly performance of -22.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.47% for HBAN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HBAN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

HBAN Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Kleinman Scott D, who sale 8,290 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Mar 22. After this action, Kleinman Scott D now owns 216,380 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $128,495 using the latest closing price.

Phelan Kenneth J, the Director of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, purchase 876 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Phelan Kenneth J is holding 62,145 shares at $14,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.