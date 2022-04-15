Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.93. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE :WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAL is at 1.49.

WAL currently public float of 99.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAL was 1.01M shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.83% and a quarterly performance of -38.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Western Alliance Bancorporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.80% for WAL stocks with a simple moving average of -25.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to WAL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

WAL Trading at -13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.52. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -29.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from Sarver Robert Gary, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $77.14 back on Mar 08. After this action, Sarver Robert Gary now owns 636,382 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $1,928,600 using the latest closing price.

GIBBONS DALE, the Vice Chairman and CFO of Western Alliance Bancorporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $77.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that GIBBONS DALE is holding 256,365 shares at $155,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +43.58. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.