We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), Here is What We Found

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) went down by -6.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $329.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/21 that AIG, Avis Budget, Verizon: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :WIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIX is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Wix.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $133.50, which is $47.6 above the current price. WIX currently public float of 55.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIX was 1.26M shares.

WIX’s Market Performance

WIX stocks went down by -7.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.83% and a quarterly performance of -35.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Wix.com Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for WIX stocks with a simple moving average of -48.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to WIX, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

WIX Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.10. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw -43.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.64 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -9.23. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.