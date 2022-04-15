We Analyzed the Future Direction of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), Here is What We Found

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/21 that Tesla, GameStop, UPS: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNC is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.67, which is $20.23 above the current price. SSNC currently public float of 222.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNC was 1.23M shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SSNC stocks went down by -2.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.26% and a quarterly performance of -14.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.90% for SSNC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $105 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSNC, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.17. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from MICHAEL JONATHAN E, who purchase 31 shares at the price of $81.05 back on Dec 22. After this action, MICHAEL JONATHAN E now owns 61,679 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $2,513 using the latest closing price.

STONE WILLIAM C, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 280,000 shares at $68.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that STONE WILLIAM C is holding 31,461,624 shares at $19,276,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.03 for the present operating margin

+47.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +15.84. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.