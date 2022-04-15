Wall Street Pummels Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) After Recent Earnings Report

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/20 that SEC Settles With Interface, Fulton Financial for Violations Related to EPS Reporting

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FULT is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.58, which is $4.4 above the current price. FULT currently public float of 159.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULT was 1.19M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.96% and a quarterly performance of -14.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Fulton Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.60% for FULT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

FULT Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Sargent Angela M, who sale 10,823 shares at the price of $17.20 back on Mar 04. After this action, Sargent Angela M now owns 60,915 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $186,124 using the latest closing price.

Mueller Meg R, the SEVP of Fulton Financial Corporation, sale 11,400 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Mueller Meg R is holding 69,328 shares at $202,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +27.51. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.